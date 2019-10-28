news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Quarcoo Initiatives, a local agro company known in the market place as Quin Organics, has received the Eco Mark Africa standardisation certification, a programme of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO).



It becomes the first firm in Ghana to receive the certification and among the first five (5) on the continent.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company Mr. Samuel Nii Quarcoo, represented Ghana during the event, where the certification was presented to his company.

He indicated that with the certification, his company and Ghana in general is ready to roll out with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),which Ghana selected to serve as its headquarters.

“With this, it tells us that all our products can be sold in any of the African countries without problems because of the label.

“It is important many more countries and many more companies sign up so that we have one winning product across the African continent,” noted Mr. Quarcoo.

The EMA is designed to enhance access for African products to international markets.

Its overall aim is to contribute to a global shift towards sustainable consumption and production and thus enhance Africa’s ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Eco Mark Africa has developed various certifiable sustainability standards related to agriculture, fisheries, forestry and tourism.

In Ghana, the Ghana standards Authority, is playing a key role in the issuance of the ECO MARK certification on behalf of ECOWAS.

Quarcoo Initiatives is a 100 per cent organic firm which works with farmer groups to produce for exports certified EU and USDA/NOP Organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, dried peels, fresh herbs and vegetables, fresh pressed fruit juices (no added water, no added sugar, no chemicals, no pasteurisation) herbal teas, iced teas and essential oils.

According to Mr Quarcoo, the company is embarking on an enhanced value addition drive through the implementation of a zero waste policy of the company.

Consequently, the company is employing more staff, engaging more farmers and generating more export revenue.

GNA