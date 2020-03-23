news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, March 23, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered all beaches in the country to close down with immediate effect.

This is to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease of which Ghana had so far recorded 24 confirmed cases with one death.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the decision was a precautionary measure taken to avoid public gathering.

It warned that, “The GTA with support of the National Security and Ghana Police Service will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, March 24, to ensure compliance with the directive”.

The statement further advised the public and tourist facility operators to be mindful of the precautionary measure since it was in their own interest.

GNA