news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, March 5, GNA - Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago Thursday held bilateral talks to cooperate in areas of agriculture, particularly cocoa production and research, legume farming and gas infrastructure development.

They also talked about how the two nations could strengthen tourism and cultural relations and enhance economic ties for their mutual benefit.

The bilateral discussion was held at the Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency, in Accra, when the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, called on President Nana Akufo-Addo following an invitation extended to him by the Ghana Government.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the way and manner the people of Caribbean and Americas responded to Ghana’s “Year of Return” and underlined the need to continue building on that relations since Ghanaians shared common ancestral heritage with them.

He recognised the fact that the two nations had adopted the tenets of multi-party democracy and was of the conviction that it would inure to the benefit of their peoples.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the need for both countries to ratify the Joint Permanent Commission they signed a couple of years ago to enhance their bond of friendship.

For his part, Prime Minister Rowley acknowledged the cultural milestone achieved between Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago and called for strengthening of bonds in areas like agriculture, cocoa research, and economic ties.

He described Ghana as the gateway to the sub-Saharan Africa and underlined the need for both nations to promote investment and trade partnerships for their mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Rowley is the Special Guest of Honour for the 63rd Independence Day celebration national parade in Kumasi on Friday, March.

GNA