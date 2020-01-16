news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a ministerial delegation of several cabinet ministers and key officials at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on 20 January 2020.



The Summit, to be hosted by Mr Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, will be a major milestone for the UK and the enduring partnership with Ghana.

A statement issued by Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the Summit would bring for the first time, UK and African leaders, businesses and entrepreneurs, alongside international finance institutions, to showcase new partnerships that create jobs and boost mutual prosperity.

The release said the Summit would strengthen the UK-Ghana partnership that was building a secure and prosperous future for all their citizens through economic development, trade and investment.

“We are increasing jobs, addressing security needs and meeting global challenges,” it said.

President Akufo-Addo will address world leaders on the importance of securing sustainable finance for Africa's infrastructure, discuss investment opportunities and how to mobilise future partnerships that meet the needs of modern African nations,” it said.

On the margins of the Summit, President Akufo-Addo would hold talks with the Prime Minister and meet UK Government Cabinet Ministers, including the Foreign Secretary and the Development Secretary.

It said the UK-Ghana partnership would be at the centre of the Summit discussions on how the two countries are building enduring economic ties.

Through their government-to-government; UK-Ghana Business Council (UK-GBC), a six-monthly ministerial dialogue co-chaired by Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, we have harnessed the UK's clear offer to achieve long-term prosperity in Ghana, it added.

“Together, our governments have agreed on six priority sectors (agric-processing: financial services; textiles/garments, pharma, digital; and extractives), and we are working side-by-side on critical areas: infrastructure development, tax and the ease of doing business.”

It said that “Together, we are making a real difference. Global finance, through the City of London is crowding in more investment; and supporting innovative finance opportunities such as the first London-listed Cedi Bond.'

UK firms are major investors in Ghana, bringing state-of-the-art technology and supporting thousands of skilled jobs for Ghanaians.

On the margins of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, President Akufo-Addo will be the keynote speaker at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre hosting the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit, an event focused on the theme "Accessing the African Common Market through Ghana: Technology, Digitisation and Industrialisation".

"Ghana is at the forefront of the UK's trading relationship with African nations. The UK-Africa Investment Summit will create new mutually beneficial partnerships that move Ghana and Africa - beyond aid, by attracting quality investment to drive growth and create jobs.

Beyond the European Union, the UK’s priority is to create an even closer partnership between the two countries and for the UK to be the investment partner of choice for years to come, it said.

GNA