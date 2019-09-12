news, story, article

By Samira Larbie/Abena Sika Otchere, GNA



Accra, Sept.12, GNA - Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Deputy Minister of Energy, has launched an Energy Service Centre to provide efficient and independent advisory services to the industry sector.

The Centre, which is an initiative of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) would serve as an information hub, project assistance and market linkages relating to renewable energy and energy efficiency (RE/EE).

It would be assisted with technical and financial support from the German Development Cooperation through the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The Centre would undertake knowledge transfer, public education, general energy consultation, technical advisory, project implementation assistance and financial advisory services on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The event was on the theme: “Sustainable Energy for Global Competitiveness.”

Mr Cudjoe commended the AGI and the GIZ for their foresight and focus to the development of the private sector.

He said both the government and private sector were working to achieve one common goal to drive Ghana’s industrial development by ensuring that the Ministry achieve competitive in the electricity crisis.

This is to ensure availability and reliability to improve energy supply.

He urged the AGI to play a major role in ensuring sustainable energy supply to drive Ghana’s industrial development and assured stakeholders of government support in the promotion of the renewable energy sector.

Mr Charles Darku, the Vice President of AGI, speaking at the event said observations made by the AGI showed that Ghana’s electricity crisis of the past two decades affected economic development and led to the collapse of many small and medium-sized industries across the country.

He said although self-supply of electricity and heat using renewable as well as energy efficiency solutions was an economical option, the market for such investments in Ghana was still at the early stages of development.

However, problems such as lack of adequate financing, insufficient regulations and inadequate capacity hindered the private sector’s adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions hence, the need for an independent broker to spearhead the sector’s development.

Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana, pledged the German government’s support to Ghana for the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions.

He said the sector was complemented by the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) in the sector under the over G20 Compact with Africa and the bilateral reform partnership between the two countries.

Mr Retzlaff said the partnership was to promote Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Germany had so far committed over 170 million euros to RE/EE.

He said the bilateral ‘Market Entry’ into renewable energy and energy efficiency for the productive sector in Ghana and TVET training implemented by GIZ, was developing amongst other things to promote market development for renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions.

“Investment support for large electricity consumers, business strategies for electricity suppliers and demand oriented vocational qualification for renewal energy and energy solutions in the country,” he said.

He urged AGI to ensure the Centre would enhance the renewable energy and energy efficiency in the country.

Dr Alfred K.Ofosu Ahenkorah, the Executive Secretary Energy Commission, said it was a major contributory factor to economic growth and therefore assured stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to the improvement of regulatory and framework conditions to ensure the development of the renewable energy sector.

Ms Priscila Madjitey, the Technical Advisor, RE/EE GIZ, added that with Ghana’s objective to achieve 10 per cent renewable energy component in the national energy mix by 2030 there was the need to make renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions available and accessible to industrial and domestic users with the financial and expertise support.

GNA