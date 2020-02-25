news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Over 100 finance and accounting professionals are scheduled to meet in Accra for the first-ever Ghana CFO (Chief Finance Officers) Summit on February 27 and 28.



The summit organised by OML Africa is on the theme: “The Future of Finance-Digitise, Transform, Lead".

A statement issued in Accra on Tuesday and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the tech-focused finance conference would be addressed by a panel of seasoned experts from Ghana and abroad.

It would focus on sharpening the digital financial skills of finance professionals and enabling them to become game changers in finance transformation technology.

It said, “The finance function globally has transformed and evolved into technological and digital platforms and the CFO of today has a lot more responsibilities and challenges in their way".

The water-shed era of innovation begins now for the CFO, but were CFOs in Ghana ready? that was why the Summit was designed to discuss cutting-edge finance technology trends, catalyze the industry’s continuous growth, the statement stated.

It said the summit would also equip attendees with practical technological education and networking opportunities.

Topics to be discussed include; the CFO in a Digital Age-Driving Organisational Performance in Disruptive Times, CFOs’ Role in Driving Today’s Business -Panel, the CFO of the Future and the Corporate Governance Nightmare: the Chips Fall on the CFO -Panel.

It said, “Increasingly, CEOs expect their CFOs to partner them in shaping the company’s strategy, while boards had various regulatory, risk management and compliance expectations of them.

The statement said, however, unfortunately, a recent survey conducted by Deloitte continues to show that CFOs in Southern, West and East Africa spend more time in operator and steward roles than acting as catalysts or strategists.

It is, it was for this reason that the Ghana CFO Summit was designed to change the status quo by digitizing the finance function and transforming you to be leader of change.

GNA