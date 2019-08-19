news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will open the 2019 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Accra on Tuesday, September 3, to discuss policies, programmes and investments needed to solve the major challenges affecting agricultural sector in Africa.

The forum will evaluate how far the African Continent has progressed in the past decade and look at ways to jumpstart what needs to be done differently in the next five to 10 years, to put Africa’s agriculture on a new footing with digitisation as a key driver to the agricultural transformation.

The four-day forum is expected to bring together 2,000 delegates including Heads of State, Ministers of Agriculture, Central Bank Governors, captains of industry, development partners, representatives of farmer organizations, youth entrepreneurs and other critical stakeholders, to focus on policies needed to move the African Continent forward.

The AGRF Conference will be held on the theme: “Grow Digital: Leveraging Digital Transformation to Drive Sustainable Food Systems in Africa,” which will be hosted by

Government of Ghana and AGRF Partners Group, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Foster Boateng, the AGRA Resident Regional Director for West Africa, shedding more light on the forum at a media encounter in Accra on Sunday, said the forum is a unique multi-disciplinary platform where delegates discuss and commit towards programmes, investments and policies that will solve the major agriculture challenges in Africa.

He said hosting of AGRF in Accra was very important to Ghana because the idea was mooted by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and also the founding chairman of AGRF.

The AGRF is considered the world’s most important and impactful forum for Africa agriculture, pulling together stakeholders in agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move Africa agricultural sector forward.

Mr Boateng said AGRF 2019 will identify and catalyse enabling policies, programmes and investments to leverage digital transformation to drive sustainable food systems in Africa.

He noted that Africa has an opportunity to leapfrog the agricultural transformation trajectory of the past and revolutionise life by overcoming isolation, speeding up change, creating jobs and scaling up.

The 2019 Africa Food Prize Winner will be announced at the forum while this year’s laureate will be selected by an Independent Prize Committee, which will be chaired by former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Prize will recognise an extraordinary individual whose outstanding contribution to African agriculture in recent years is forging a new era of food security and economic opportunity for all Africans.

It will also showcase the outstanding leadership of President Akufo-Addo and government of Ghana in advancing Ghana’s national agricultural transformation agenda.

Other African governments will also have the opportunity to showcase the progress made in the agricultural sector and lessons learnt towards unlocking billions of dollars in private investments and finance from the private sector and share compelling evidence across the Continent and the world.

