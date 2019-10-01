news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Ghana will soon get a fertilizer plant as thyssekrupp, a German multinational conglomerate will partner Government to build it to close the current gap in the industry.

The plant will help in boosting fertilizer blending in the country, reduce the cost of production for blending facilities and create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Dr Philipp Nellessen, the Chief Executive Officer of thyssekrupp in the Sub-Saharan Africa who was addressing a roundtable on developing the chemical and fertilizer industry on Tuesday said the company had strategic plans to make Ghana its petrochemical hub in West Africa.

He said they had already done a number of projects in Ghana and Africa at large and saw a lot of potentials for development in the country especially in providing industrial solution to companies.

Dr Nellessen said the Company, which focused on industrial engineering and steel production would build a fertilizer plant in the country to start the production of all raw materials currently imported by fertilizer blending facilities reduce down importation.

He said setting up the plant would help in developing the value chain to increase value creation and also prevent the import of ammonia since the plant would be situated.

He said Ghana had huge potentials to build industry around the petrochemical industry, hence the willingness of the company to develop its Accra office to become the central office for West Africa.

Mr Seth Miah, the Regional Manager for West Africa at thyssekrupp in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Company was committed to increasing the projects and personnel towards industrialisation.

He said Ghana had the basic feedstock for the production of fertilizer in the form of gas and that the presence of the plant would support the local blending industry, while reducing the amount of foreign currency used for importing urea and ammonia as raw materials.

Mr Miah commended government for its commitment in the industrialisation agenda and that once the process was due, the Company would continue its efforts in partnering all stakeholders to fully industrialise Ghana.

He said it was necessary to make good use of the natural gases that God blessed the nation with and that the plant would be the beginning point to establish a real petrochemical hub in Ghana.

