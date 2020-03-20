news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), says it has put in place measures to curtail the spreading of COVID-19 to ensure a continuous trading on the market.



A statement issued, on Friday, and copied the Ghana News Agency said this was in compliance to the directives from the Government.

It said the Exchange was, however, closely monitoring the national and global situation, adding that it would update the public when necessary.

Meanwhile, it entreated the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines on precautionary measures, as issued by the World Health Organisation, the Ghana Health Service and health partners to ensure that the disease was contained.

The measure include the regular washing of hands with soap under running water, maintaining a social distance (at least two metres) when among people, the indefinite closure of all schools and the covering of one’s month with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ghana Stock Exchange operates its market on an Automated Trading System (ATS) which brokers trade on via the internet and a Wide Area Network (WAN).

The Exchange also has a Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) which allows seamless continuity when the need arise.

GNA