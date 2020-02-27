news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Abura (WR), Feb. 27, GNA - The Ghana Rubber Estates Limited, (GREL) has opened a second rubber processing factory at Abura in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The 24-million Euro project constructed within a year, has the capacity to add value to about 75 percent of raw rubber produced by GREL for shipment to various clients within the supply Chain globally.

Mr Jean Louis Billon, the Administrator of SIFCA, a subsidiary under GREL, expressed appreciation to the government for the support that resulted in the establishment of a second factory.

The SIFCA according to Him has 32000 employees across its factories in Africa with GREL employing 4000 out of the number.

The new factory, projected to be under the one district one factory initiative of the government would also absorb 260 new staff as a means to create jobs and empower families in its operational area in the Municipality and beyond.

Mr.Billon said the company believed in sustainability and therefore established strong bonds with its out growers and the communities they operated in to enjoy more Community recognition.

In Ghana, GREL transacts business with 92 communities, creating direct and indirect jobs as well as investing in water, education and health under Social investment projects.

So far, the company has invested three million Euros on social investment.

Mr. Robert Ahomka, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry said the new industrial transformation agenda by the ministry was to ensure that value was added to the many raw materials the country produced.

"I am therefore happy to see an Ivorian investment in Ghana and vice versa especially since Ghana was hosting the continental free trade that enjoined the 54 African countries to trade among themselves in increasing growth among countries".

He therefore urged the chiefs and people to support the company in creating wealth, jobs and ensuring economic empowerment of the local communities.

Mr Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister who read the Vice President’s Speech said the opening of the factory was a testament to the vision and hard work of the management adding, "What they have been able to accomplish is remarkable by all standards local and international".

He said the government would continue to review all laws and regulations with regards to doing business in Ghana to make the private sector more and more efficient in their Operations.

The Minister therefore entreated the indigenes to also use appropriate means to resolve issues particularly land litigations, "use the appropriate redress mechanism from the assembly to the Region and avoid acts that have the tendency to stall peace and development".

