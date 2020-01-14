news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The maiden "Ghana Results Fair" was opened on Tuesday in Accra to promote inclusive engagement and interaction between the public sector and the citizenry to enhance evidence-based decision-making and accountability.

The fair, on the theme: "Delivering Results for our Citizens: A Work in Progress" featured 33 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), saw various pavilions mounted to display infographic messages, videos and relevant information on 17 priority government flagship programmes.

The three-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information to showcase the level of implementation, sustainability and short, medium and long-term impact of the initiatives.

During a panel discussion on the topic: "Improving Macroeconomic Stability for Sustainable Growth" Dr Charles Adu Boahene, a Deputy Minister of Finance, said the Akufo-Addo-led government upon assumption of office in 2017 rolled out various economic policies to reverse the country's declining economic fortunes and engender economic growth and sustainability.

Therefore, after three years of prudent economic management, it has started yielding positive results with the economic growth surging up from 3.4 per cent in 2016 to an average of 6.3 per cent in 2018 and year-on-year inflation declining from 15.4 per cent in 2016 to 7.7 per cent by October 2019.

The Deputy Finance Minister said government implemented prudent fiscal measures to help the nation exit the IMF economic recovery programme, noting that, all those policies were based on the principles of prudent fiscal management, discipline, integrity and compassion.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, said Ghana produced 2.7 million metric tonnes of maize and exported 130,000 metric tonnes of 19 different food items to neighbouring African countries in 2019.

He said government is implementing Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) where six tree crops including cashew, shea, mango, oil palm and coconuts were being promoted for export.

He said government is seeking to earn two billion dollars in foreign exchange earnings from each of the six tree crops in the next three to five years.

Answering a question whether government has any plans of introducing Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) under the Planting for Food and Jobs, Dr Afriyie Akoto said the nation has capable scientists who could use traditional breeding methods to produce high yielding and disease resistant plants for cultivation by farmers.

Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, while contributing to the discussion, said for Ghana to achieve industrial transformation, it is imperative to add value to the natural resources and enhance domestic production to serve as a substitute for foreign imports.

He outlined the 10 points industrial agenda of government including providing financial support to viable existing companies with stimulus packages, strengthening anchor initiatives and creating industrial parks in industrial enclaves across the country.

Giving update on the One-District, One-Factory programme, Mr Kyerematen said, there are 58 factories currently in operation, 26 are under operation and 26 would become operational by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Additionally, 58 small and medium enterprises are being supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The Sector Minister reiterated government's commitment to supporting emerging and innovative entrepreneurs towards achieving the vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

