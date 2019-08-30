news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - The Ghana Post on Friday announced that parents can now purchase West Africa Examinations Council's (WEAC) e-vouchers by simply dialing *447*160# on their phones to check their wards' results.

This implied that parents and students do not have to trek long distances to Ghana Post offices to buy WAEC checker cards since it could be purchased electronically.

Mr Jonathan Ansah, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ghana Post, told the media in Accra that the company was leveraging on technology to improve on its services.

He said with the penetration of smart phones and internet connectivity, businesses were increasingly adopting a mobile-first go market strategy, and the nation's postal service operator is not left behind in that regard.

"We are optimistic that parents would particularly find this payment system helpful in buying the WAEC e-vouchers to check their wards results and subsequently purchase the school placement cards.

"Businesses are also expected to make a little more margin since they can buy the WAEC e-vouchers at bulk.ghpostpay.com at a discounted rate.

"You don’t need to have a smart phone to access this; any mobile phone design does this," Ansah said.

Mr Ansah also hinted that Ghana Post would soon launch a simple, user-friendly payment and collections platform that enable individuals, institutions and businesses access various financial services offered by Ghana Post from the comfort of their homes via the use of Visa, MasterCard or mobile money.

He said the company would soon unveil its new GhPostpay App, the public could go ahead to download it from the Play Store.

He said a key feature of the GhPostpay App was that parents could buy any of the WAEC's scratch cards, school placement checker, university forms or pay for their letterboxes electronically.

According to him, some of the branches that provided e-service were also on standby to assist parents and wards in checking their results.

Ghana Post received an Excellence in Innovation and Technology award in this year's Ghana Shippers Awards for showcasing smart new services, which enhanced performance and spearheading a big change doing things.

GNA