By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Patasi (Ash), Nov. 2, GNA – Mr Akwasi Addae Odike, the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) says Ghana needs a business-oriented leader, who would harness the country’s abundant natural and human resources for growth and development.

He said there was the need to change the face of business from import to export-driven to make the country a financial hub for Africa and the world at large.

Mr Odike made the observation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Patasi, a suburb of Kumasi, and said there was an urgent need for the review of the Ghana’s Constitution to make grassroots participatory democracy more practical.

He said this would pave way for the masses to enjoy equitable distribution of the national wealth.

Mr Odike also called for grassroot-based governance that would have a technologically driven-educational system and empowerment of farmers to do agro-business instead of subsistent farming.

The UPP Founder and Leader and also President of Odike Group of Companies, said the agro-business would give birth to industries, which would boost the economy, create jobs and better the lots of Ghanaians.

