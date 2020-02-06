news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA - Mr Dale V. C Holness, Mayor of Broward County, Florida, USA, has said Ghana is well-positioned to grow in tremendous ways if she creates business opportunities for prosperity for its people.

He said the country’s role in West Africa made it the hub to connecting to businesses for development and Broward County would want to be contributing to that.

“Ghana has a stable government, and business practices that are transparent and people want to do businesses with countries like that,” he said.

Mr Holness made this remark at a business meeting organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), on Thursday in Accra.

The Mayor is leading a delegation of 30 businessmen and women from Florida as part of a trade mission to Ghana.

He said the purpose of their visit was to seek opportunities and connect to the Ghanaian market, and revisiting Ghana was like coming back home, and they would not relent in their efforts to help Africa grow, develop and be prosperous.

“This mission does a great deal for me to be a contributor to the future development of Africa and help bring African diaspora businesses to Ghana,” he said.

Mr Holness said they were looking forward to inviting people to a programme called Florida’s International Trade and Culture Expo, where businesses in Ghana would be invited to connect to businesses in America, expand and do business in construction, event management and textile.

“We want to open the door and help to facilitate development in Ghana, and Africa as a whole,” he added.

He encouraged business owners to forge more partnership, especially in countries, where there were great opportunities to do business.

Mr Edward Ashong Lartey, Director Investor Services, GIPC said the meeting with the delegation was to create the opportunity for stakeholders to engage and explore new business opportunities for growth.

He said doing business in Ghana went through series of changes and it could be noted that Ghana was one of the best places to do business in Africa and in West Africa, indicating that, the World Bank placed Ghana first with ease of doing businesses.

He said the GIPC provides investment advisory services, assist in joint venture partnerships, identifies specific projects for promotion, co-ordinates and monitors all investment activities and assists domestic and foreign investors, provide investor incentives and investor support services.

