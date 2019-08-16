news, story, article

Accra, August 16, GNA - Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, has said that Ghana is the best entry point for foreign investors to do business in Africa because of its investor friendly policies.

He said the government had put in measures to make the country an investor friendly environment within the African continent by the grant of tax waivers, support in acquisition of land, and subsidized and reliable power for foreign investors.

“I see an entry point for businesses in Ghana with the initiative of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) project,” he said.

He made the statement when the Governor of the State of Mississippi, Mr Phil Bryant paid a courtesy call on him in the office on Friday.

Mr Kyeremanten said government’s aggressive initiative for industrial transformation through the 1D1F was to make sure that all 260 Administrative Districts across the country had at least one factory to enable the citizenry and people within those communities have jobs.

He said it was the most constructive way to improve lives of the people who lived in rural communities and served as a means to decentralise the urban cities.

He said most of the projects were based on agro-processing and that was going to help add value to raw material and increase revenue of the country through export of such products.

The minister said there were many opportunities in the agricultural, automobile, energy, health and many other sectors, where investors could venture using Ghana as an entry point to the rest of the African Continent.

Mr Bryant said he was pleased to be in the country and he was optimistic that his visit would build thriving trade relations between Ghana and the Mississippi state.

He said the visit was to find investment opportunities in the Agricultural and Health sector economy to grow soya bean in large quantities for economic yield and to establish a company which would produce a product to help eradicate mosquitoes.

He said the mosquito eradicator was an effective product in the United States and was convinced that it would help in the fight against mosquito within the Continent.

He said there were many potential investors in his state who were interested in investing in Africa, adding that he was convinced that Ghana was a good entry point for investment within the African landscape.

Mr Bryant said there was a shift in the preference of investor toward the Philippines, India, Vietnam and was sure that Ghana stood out as a preferred choice within the African Region.

He said the 1D1F initiative of the government was a laudable initiative which would present to the world possible areas within the country where investments could be made to boost the economy.

