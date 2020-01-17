news, story, article

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA



Accra, Jan 17, GNA - The Ghana Hotels will hold their Hotels Awards night on Saturday to award individuals and organisations and facilities that have over the years contributed to the development and growth of the industry.

Awards will also be given to the budget, one star, two star, three star, four star and five star hotels that have proven to be satisfactory by the awards committee.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr, President of the Association said a total of 20 awards would be given to deserving winners.

He mentioned the awards as; front of the house team of the year; two and three star category, Housekeeping Team of the Year (2 & 3 Star Category), Food & Beverage Team of the Year (2 & 3 Star Category), Conference & Banqueting Team of the Year (2 & 3 Star Category), Green Hotel of the Year (2 & 3 Star Category), Most Secured Hotel of the Year (2 & 3 Star Category) and Front of House Team of the Year (4 & 5 Star Category).

Others are; Housekeeping Team of the Year (4 & 5 Star Category), Food & Beverage Team of the Year, (4 & 5 Star Category), Conference & Banqueting Team of the Year (4 & 5 Star Category), Green Hotel of the Year (4 & 5 Star Category), Most Secured Hotel of the Year (4 & 5 Star Category), Most Authentic Ghanaian Hotel of the Year (All Categories), Budget Hotel of the Year and One Star Hotel of the Year, Two Star Hotel of the Year, Three Star Hotel of the Year, Four Star Hotel of the Year and Five Star Hotel of the Year.

The rest are; GHA Regional Branch of the Year, Hotelier of the Year, Award for Significant Contribution, Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr gave the assurance that everything would be done under their purview to make the programme an exciting and successful one.

GNA