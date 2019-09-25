news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Dimajang (UW/R), Sept. 25, GNA -The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako-Attah, has charged the Ghana Highway Authority to fix portion of the Tumu-Navrongo-Bolga road, which was washed away last weekends by flood, within 48hours.

Hundreds of passengers and farmers travelling along that stretch of the highway were last Friday and Saturdays left stranded in Dimajang, 10 kilometres from Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality, after a portion of the road was washed away by flood.

Sissala East Assembly engineers have attributed the damaged road to removal of some culverts which protected an important bridge from high volumes of water during the downpour.

Mr Amoako-Attah who inspected the road on Tuesday said, “The situation of the road is a national issue and an emergency, therefore resources shall be made available to fix the road”.

“It is our duty to elevate our people from such situations,” said and added: “We are attaching every importance to the road for it to be fixed within two days”. “Our people cannot continue to suffer when disasters strike”.

He assured the people that “everything possible” would be done to deal with the problem and resource the contractor to come back to site.

Mr Amoako-Attah beseeched the contractor – Mawums, who had not been paid for work done in the past years by the previous government to work day and night until the road was fixed to allow free flow of traffic.

He added that since January 2017, payments to contractors have not stopped and that about GH¢5 billion have been paid to contractors.

“In the road sector alone, we have dealt with indebtedness to the tune of GH¢12 billion since we took over power”.

The Minister after inspecting the road met the chiefs of Tumu and Welembelle traditional councils.

The councils were represented by Kuoro Humphrey Tordia and Kuoro Alhaji Seidu Jakpa Attah who expressed displeasure about the poor state of roads in the areas, saying, “We to see action on the roads”.

They claimed their communities were the leading best maize farmers but their roads have been terrible over the years, stressing that, “We want to see action on our roads now”.

The President of Sissala Youth Forum, Mr Mumuni Yahaya, who read a statement to the minister called on government to bring back the contractor working on the Wa-Tumu-Bolga Highway.

“During the Paaragbielle Festival of the Sissala people, the situation of the roads was made known to the President who promised to get it fixed,” he said.

Mr Mumuni appealed to President Akufo-Addo to heed to the call of the chiefs and people of the Sissala area to have their road linking Upper East Region tarred.

GNA