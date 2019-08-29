news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Sekondi Aug. 29, GNA - The setting up and laying of pipelines to power the relocated Karpowership from Tema to the Sekondi Naval Base is about 85 per cent complete.

Ghana Gas Company Limited will as a result push its first gas from Atuoabu gas processing plant to the Power ship in October this year.

Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, Head of Communication of Ghana Gas, made this known when officials of the company visited the relocated karpowership at the Sekondi Naval Base to ascertain the progress of work.

The government took a firm decision to move the 470 magwatts karpowership to sekondi Naval Base to enable operations to draw natural gas from Atuabo Ghana Gas plant to power the powership, which laid idle while huge sum of dollars was spent on servicing it monthly.

Mr Bempah expressed joy about the work done so far and was hopeful that all things being equal, the powership will become operational come October.

He pointed out that the eight kilometer onshore and the 1.3 km offshore pipelines linking the karpowership, the tie-in point, had all been successfully laid and it was left with the metering gauge and other technical lines to be fixed.

The Head of communication said Ghana Gas supply to the powership during its stay at the Sekondi Naval Base, "we will be pushing between 60/70million standard cubic feet worth of gas on daily basis which can generate about 470 megwatts of power daily for the country"

He said Ghana Gas has more than 350mcsf gas and would be able to meet the demands of the powership.

Mr Bempah commended the management and staff of Karpowership as well as all stakeholders for the successful story so far.

GNA