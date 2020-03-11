news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - The 2nd Ghana Finance Week (GFW) is slated for May 7 to 9 in Accra and expected to bring together individuals and businesses to dialogue on perspectives that will advance financial services growth.

“The theme for 2020 GFW is: “Accelerating Innovation and Digitisation for Financial Services Growth”.

Initiated in 2018 by the Precise Communications Limited, the GFW, had been designed as a festival of financial industry events that promote and celebrate the best of finance, and encourage financial inclusion while providing networking, social, learning and business opportunities for all.

It also connects thousands of people made up of finance professionals, policy makers, students, educators, entrepreneurs, business leaders, employees, and many others, through a range of financial related signature activities.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the event, Mr Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Chief Executive Officer, Precise Communications Limited, said the financial week aims among others, “to create a platform for financial industry ecosystem to converge to network, share ideas, dialogue and leverage insights and perspectives to advance Ghana’s financial services growth to drive Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda”.

It is also expected to create a platform for financial services providers and regulators to showcase and promote their product or services; and to educate and inform the public about the various financial products that could enhance their life and businesses.

It would also bridge the financial inclusion gap, as well as promote excellence and innovation within the financial sector.

He said the event would feature various sessions including financial sector conferences, an Expo which would involve educational seminars on finance such as Tax clinic, Pension clinic, Financial Planning for Retirement, and a deal room to connect investment seekers with investors and many more.

Additionally, there would be the financial innovation Hackathon, a contest, which would give people of various skills set, such as developers, designers, marketers, product managers, finance professionals and start-up enthusiasts, an opportunity to come together to share ideas, form teams, build products and launch start-ups in the world of finance.

“As participants learn how to create real financial technology products, they will have the opportunity to meet the very best mentors, investors, cofounders, and sponsors who are ready to help them get started.”

As Ghana’s financial sector have just gone through various reforms, Mr Gyasi-Kwaw said there was a need to bring the sector’s ecosystem together to learn , share ideas on ways to leverage on power of technology to democratise finance for all and foster growth in the sector.

The finance week, would therefore, help create the opportunity to rebuild the confidence of consumers in the financial and banking sector as they would have the opportunity to be educated on various financial service and products.

GNA