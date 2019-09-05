news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Sept 05, GNA - The Ghana Export Promotion Authority, will strengthen efforts towards ensuring that, the garment and textile industry attains its full potential in exports.

This is because the sector has enough potential to rank amongst the highest within the exports sector.

Madam Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), said this in Accra on Wednesday, at a News conference to promote the ITME Africa 2020 event, scheduled to take place in February, at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The ITME Africa 2020 event is organised by the India based ITME Society.

Madam Asare said the textile and garment industry, employed a large section of the working populace, which made it a vibrant field worth paying attention to.

She said the ITME Africa 2020 event, presented an opportunity for Ghanaians in the garment and textile industry to learn and improve on their craft and trade, and advised that those who attend the event, make the most of it by learning as much as possible.

Mr. Hari Shankar, Chairman, India ITME Society said ITME Africa 2020 would develop trade and investment opportunities in the garment and textile sector, and also provide a global platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, and disseminate information on innovative technology in the textile industry.

He said the exhibition would strengthen the textile manufacturing industry in Africa, by facilitating exchange of Knowledge among countries and people.

Mr Shankar said India supported Ghanaian private businesses, which had contributed to the development of the private sector, and also fostered healthy bilateral relations between the two countries.

He urged Ghanaian companies to endeavour to attend the event, and explore the various opportunities the event would bring.

The ITME Africa 2020, is scheduled to take place from February 14 to 16, 2020, at the Millennium Hall, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and would basically seek to educate participants on the textile industry.

GNA