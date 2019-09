news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that purchases of the 2019 Light Crop Season has ceased at the close of business on Friday, September 6, 2019.



A statement signed by Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive COCOBOD, said in order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies to obtain final purchases returns from up-country centres, the Board had decided that returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 1600 hours on Thursday, September 12.

GNA