news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the organisers of the annual Ghana Club (GC) 100 Awards would hold the 18th edition on November 15, this year.



This year's award is on the theme: “Sustainable Agriculture; The Bedrock of Ghana's Industrialization Drive” and would be attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC.

A statement from the GIPC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the objective of the theme was to highlight the importance of agriculture as a launch pad for Ghana's industrial drive.

It said the theme also fitted into government's vision of moving Ghana from an import dependent economy to an export driven one, through import substitution and programmes such as government's Planting for Food & Jobs, Rearing for Food & Export, One Village One Dam, One District One Warehouse as well as the One District One Factory initiative.

The statement said the GIPC would use this year's edition to promote partnerships between Ghanaian agriculturalists and their foreign counterparts.

It would be used to also showcase Ghana's industrialisation potential within the sector and its impact on employment creation and skills development.

The statement said Companies would be ranked by the ranking consultant, Ernest and Young (EY) based on three main criteria, which include size, growth and profitability, with each assigned a unique weight.

It said this year's event would highlight companies and present awards such as Best Company in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Services, Infrastructure, Petroleum and Mining Services, Manufacturing, Tourism, Health, and Education.

Other awards to be given are GC 100 Best listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Largest Company, Most Profitable Company and the Fastest Growing Company.

It said Discretionary awards such as the Corporate Social Responsibility Award would be given out.

It said Companies making it into the GC 100 are to serve as role models for the private sector and provide a forum for corporate Ghana to interact with the government at a high level.

GNA