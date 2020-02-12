news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/Jennifer Quaye, GNA



Accra, Feb 12, GNA – Ghana has called for fair representation for Africa on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, to enable the continent play a major role in the maritime industry.

Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, said to put across issues affecting African Maritime Industry at the international level, Africa must be well represented at the IMO Council.

Mr Asiamah noted that at the last IMO Assembly Session, only three African countries namely, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa were elected to serve on the Council.

“Clearly, African states are underrepresented and we need to do more to increase our presence and participation on the Council,” Mr Asiamah said on at the opening of the Fourth Executive Council Meeting of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA) in Accra.

The meeting, hosted by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), was being attended by over 40 participants drawn from across the African continent.

It was formally opened on the behalf of the Minister by Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, a Deputy Minister of Transport.

Mr Asiamah said the AAMA must also take steps to coordinate and strengthen the work of African Permanent representatives at the IMO and encourage them to take common positions on maritime issues affecting Africa and articulate these positions at the IMO.

He said the African Union through its development agenda had initiated the African Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS), the objective of which was to regulate and manage maritime issues and resources within the African Maritime Domain.

“Regrettably, the (AU) does not have a Maritime wing to see to harmonisation and development of this very important agenda,” he said.

He noted that AAMA was in a unique position and should therefore, engage the AU with a view to ensuring that maritime issues were placed high on the AU agenda.

He said the role of the AAMA had become more relevant in the era of the blue economy when Africa was aiming at a structural transformation through sustainable economic progress and social development to be achieved by tapping into the many benefits the seas and inland waters had to offer.

Mr Asiamah said the maritime industry was the backbone of most economies across the world…“It is known that about 90 per cent of Africa’s imports and exports are conducted by sea and that 38 out of the 54 States in Africa are Coastal yet the statistics of Africa’s share of the international seaborne trade are not encouraging.”

Mr Thomas Alonsi, the Director-General, Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) expressed concern over the number of rising kidnapping cases on the Gulf of Guinea.

“It is evident by reports from the International Maritime Bureau showing that even though there was a decline in overall worldwide incidents of piracy last year (2019), there was an alarming increase in crew kidnappings across the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

“The number of crew kidnapped in this area increased by more than 50 per cent from 78 in 2018 to 121 in 2019.”

Mr Sobantu T. Tilayi, Chairman, AAMA, said the AAMA Executive Council was made up of representatives of Central Africa (Cameroun and Cape Verde), West Africa (Cote D’Ivoire and Ghana), East Africa (Tanzania and the Comoros), Southern Africa (Mozambique and South Africa), North Africa (Egypt and Sudan) and Uganda representing the landlocked countries.

He noted that the choice of the countries in the Executive Council was to ensure geographical spread.

He announced that the Fifth AAMA Executive Council Meeting would be held in the last quarter of the year in Durban, South Africa.

GNA