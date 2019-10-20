news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA - The Ghana-Burkina Railway Interconnectivity Project is gaining momentum in line with Government’s policy to link all regional capitals to the new modern railway network.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Railway Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency said in line with its implementation, the Joint Committee of Experts had reviewed and validated the Pre-feasibility Study Report submitted by the Transaction Advisors, Messrs TEAM Engineering S.p.A./Vision Consult Ltd.

It said the meeting took place at Manga in Burkina Faso on October 8 and 9, where the Transaction Advisors conducted a multi-criteria evaluation of three alternative alignments (Variants) of the proposed railway corridor from the technical, economic and environmental perspectives.

The railway project lies on the Eastern Corridor of Ghana and starts from Mpakadan where ongoing construction from the Tema Port terminates.

The total length of the line under construction from Tema to Mpakadan was approximately 100km, the statement said.

"The railway line will go through Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Bimbilla to Yendi and Sheni. It will then continue to Tamale, Walewale, Bolgatanga, Navrongo and then link Burkina Faso at the Paga-Dakota Border, approximately 700km from Mpakadan," it said.

The Burkina Faso leg of the proposed line starts from Ouagadougou through Kombissiri, Manga, Beguedo, Garango, Tenkodogo, Bagre, Zabre, Po, and Dakola to Paga.

The project had already completed a count of all property likely to be affected within the right-of-way with preliminary cost estimates having been determined for land, structures and economic trees among others to be included in the feasibility studies.

Other areas discussed at the joint meeting included Traffic Studies, Risk Assessment, Financial Analysis, Topographic and Geotechnical Surveys, and other economic activities to enhance the viability of the project.

Earlier, Mr Joe Ghartey, the Minister of Railways Development, had called on Mr Vincent T. Dabilgou, the Minister of Transport, Urban Mobility and Safety of Burkina Faso, at his office in Ouagadougou, who called for pragmatic ways of managing the project.

He said both countries were looking forward to it and the ministers in charge could not fail their countries.

Mr Ghartey, on his part, commended Burkina Faso and members of the Joint Committee of Experts for the cooperation and commitment demonstrated so far towards their work.

He reiterated the commitments of President Akufo-Addo and President Kaboré to ensuring the success of the project.

GNA