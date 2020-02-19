news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - The Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) Committee, after receiving over 500 entries for the 2019 Awards ceremony, has officially closed nominations to the public and all beverage companies ahead of the event in March 2020.



The nominations, which opened on December 12, 2019, offered both the public and beverage companies the opportunity to nominate beverages and companies for awards under different categories.

A statement from the Committee to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the award will be on the theme: “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”.

It said the awards would promote both local and foreign beverages and participation of small-scale beverage enterprises.

The statement said the Committee received over 500 nominations from both the public and the beverage industries at the close of the nomination period.

“This shows an increment as compared to the nominations received last year. It shows the interest and growth being experienced by the Awards Scheme both from the general public and potential winners,” the statement noted.

In a lead up to the awards, a beverage Industry tour would be organised for the GBA board to visit all nominated industries to be familiarised with their work and practices.

The tour will be held in the last week of February.

The statement said, GBA had introduced two new categories; ‘Local Beverage Advertisement of the Year’ and ‘International Liqueur of the Year’.

The addition of the new categories is to acknowledge feedback from stakeholders, particularly consumers who were instrumental in the nominations phase.

The Local Beverage Advert of the Year Award will go to the brand that is enjoying massive public appeal with its creative publicity, the statement explained.

Voting will begin from March 2 to March 20, 2020 especially for the ultimate award of the year, which is the Product of the Year.

Voting can be done via the GBA website (ghanabeverageawards.com) and via a yet-to-be-announced USSD code. GBA 2019 would be held on March 27, 2020.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is organised by Global Media Alliance with the Food Research Institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ghana Tourism Authority, Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana as the supporting partners.

GNA