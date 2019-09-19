news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 19, GNA – The Ghanaian-Germany Centre (GGC) for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration has engaged various stakeholders in the Ashanti Region ahead of the Kumasi edition of the Ghana Job Fair, 2019 scheduled for November, this year.

The Kumasi fair is the next after the first edition held in Accra in May, this year, where in excess of 1,000 vacancies were declared for the over 4,000 job seekers and 130 employers, who participated.

It is being arranged under the auspices of the GGC in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), the Delegation of Germany Industry and Commerce in Ghana, the Manhyia Palace and the Association of Ghana Industries.

The Kumasi event aims at complementing efforts of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, the Asanteman Council as well as local structures of the MELR towards providing economic opportunities for the youth in the Ashanti Region.

Anchored on three pillars of career guidance, employment promotion, and reintegration support services, the GGC offers counselling and placement services to job seekers in Ghana by way of supporting the creation of socio-economic opportunities.

Mr Benjamin Woesten, the Coordinator of the GGC, told the media at a press conference in Kumasi that the challenges facing the youth in securing adequately paid and productive jobs after school tended to increase their vulnerability, which sometimes compelled them to fall prey to social vices.

While the youth constituted a potential resource for growth and development, they also had the flip side to fuel instability, irregular migration and other major socio-economic problems, if not managed properly.

“Since its inception in 2017, the Centre has counselled more than 8,500 individuals, offered more than 8,000 separate training events to clients and mediated in the employment of more than 350 persons, apart from proving business start-up support," he added.

The GGC is expecting more than 60 employers to participate in the fair and is optimistic that all stakeholders would support the initiative to create employment opportunities for the youth in the Region.

