By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – GCB Bank has unveiled its “G-Money” Mobile Wallet to aid customers of the bank and non-customers to transact businesses with ease, pay bills and purchase airtime on their mobile phones.

It also seeks to resolve problems and challenges subscribers of mobile money encounter especially with unexpected and high transaction charges.

The service could be accessed by both smartphone and non-smart phone users as it offers platforms such as Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) which uses Short Message Service (SMS), and the bank’s internet banking platform to rollout the service.

It also enables subscribers to make transactions on WhatsApp channels, mobile banking application, point of sale devices, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The goal for the service is to enable people both in towns and rural communities to do businesses at the comfort of their homes.

Mr Carl Ashie, the Head of Mobile Financial Services, GCB Bank, explained how the service worked to the media on Friday when the bank introduced it to the public at Madina in Accra.

He said GCB customers could just dial *422#, go to GCB Menu and follow the process to register, while non-customers had to visit any GCB Bank branch or agent with a valid National Identification for registration.

“On G-Money, it’s more of providing differentiated service for our customers and allowing them to transact at an affordable rate of their convenience.”

He said G-Money has a “Group Service” which enables group of people to make transparent transactions on WhatsApp.

Mr Ashie said the service was very secure, hence, gave an assurance to users to be comfortable to access it.

