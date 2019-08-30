news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - GCB Bank Limited has been voted as the Best Bank in Ghana in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance.



The award was conferred on the Bank at the on-going Certified Compliance Professionals in Africa (ACCPA) Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa. GCB Bank surpassed four other Ghanaian banks in the country-based category of anti-money laundering compliance measures.

The other banks are; Fidelity Bank, OmniBasic, First Atlantic and First National Bank.

It is the first time that Ghanaian banks had been assessed on the AML Compliance measures by ACCPA and GCB emerged as the pioneer winner in Ghana.

The plaque for the award was received by Mr. Abudulai Osman, Chief Compliance Officer of GCB together with Mr. Martin Kwadwo Asante, Anti-AML Compliance Reporting Officer of the Bank.

Mr. Osman in a brief remark thanked the GCB Board and Management for strict adherence to corporate governance rules and measures and for the unalloyed support towards the Compliance Department to ensure that GCB maintains the highest standards of compliance on all fronts.

He stated that the Bank’s policies and practices in the area of compliance are not only aligned with local laws and regulations, but also meet international best practices and standards.

He added that despite this, GCB Bank consistently scans the global environment to develop proactive compliance strategies.

GNA