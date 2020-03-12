news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA – GCB Bank, the first bank with mobile money services in Ghana, is sponsoring the maiden edition of the Mobile Technology for Development Conference (MT4D) in Accra as part of its commitment to drive financial inclusion.



The conference, which opened on 10th March 2020 at the Kempinski Hotel, is a flagship financial ecosystem gathering of banks, electronic money issuers, payment service providers, fintechs and all digital service providers in the country to network, dialogue and leverage insights and perspectives to drive Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda.

A statement from GCB Bank signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Ransford Sowah, the Managing Director, said the bank has contributed immensely to financial inclusion.





It said: “Banking and telecommunications industry related businesses have been increasing dramatically in recent years. Our G-money is a model designed to expand our business offerings, future viability, making banking services convenient for customers and to meet the demand of the market.

“GCB has built the capacity and the financial prowess to seize opportunities offered by the business environment to expand our Value Added Networks (VAN) services to areas unbanked.

G-Money is a mobile wallet service which allows both customers and potential customers of the Bank to save money in the form of electronic value on their phones to perform transactions.

The service is part of GCB Bank’s commitment to drive financial inclusion as part of its strategic objectives.

According to the statement, the conference was graced by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Dr Setor Amedeku, the Director of Payment Systems, Bank of Ghana; Mr Archie Hesse, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), and Dr Ken Ashigbey, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication.





The conference was also attended by all stakeholders in the mobile technology and financial technology space including banks, telecommunication companies, mobile application developers, development agencies, electronic money users, policy makers and government agencies.

GNA