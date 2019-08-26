news, story, article

Koforidua, Aug. 26, GNA - The General Secretary of the General Agriculture Workers Union(GAWU), Mr Edward Kareweh said the union cannot locate the 750,000 workers created under the Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ) in 2017.

He said if the union could locate and get just 50,000 of such workers to join the union,GAWU would be one of the strongest unions in the country.

Mr Kareweh was speaking at a leadership training workshop for shop stewards or newly elected leaders of GAWU from Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions at Koforidua.

He explained that the union was not a political party, but committed to the social economic wellbeing of workers and therefore the union stated its position on government policies that could worsen the social-economic wellbeing of workers.

Mr Kareweh advised the newly elected leaders of the union not to speak like politicians’ when they get the opportunity and remember that the union belonged to all its members.

He said the union had initiated moves to get many of the collective agreements of most of the branches to be reviewed.

Mr Kareweh urged the members of the union to have faith in the leadership of the union.

Mr Amos Jessey, National Vice Chairman of the union said GAWU was 60 years old and the leadership of the union was taking various initiatives for grand celebration.

Earlier in a welcoming address, the Eastern and Volta Regional chairman of the union, Mr Christopher Bannerman called on the participants to share whatever they learnt at the workshop with their colleagues who did not get the opportunity to be there.

GNA