By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Abotoase (O/R), Sept. 24, GNA - Businesses are booming in some local markets in the Oti region as Free Senior High students troop the markets to buy various items for school.



Items such as mobs, scrubbing brushes, cutlasses, black shoes, cross sandals, pillows, mattresses, calculators among others are on high demand in markets the Ghana News Agency visited.

The high patronage has caused some price hikes, with student mattress, which was sold at GH¢ 100.00 last year at Nkwanta, now selling at GH¢ 150.00 while a box iron, which was GH¢ 30.00 last year, now going for GH¢ 50.00.

Traders at the Samarama Lane at Biakoye market told GNA that there was daily increase in demand for school materials and cosmetic products.

The story was not different in the Buem District where prices of raincoats, steel boxes and mattress with mackintosh cover have gone up due to the demand.

Krachi East Municipality, Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru Districts are also recording shortages of chop boxes and pressing irons among others.

