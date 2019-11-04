news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Nov. 04, GNA –Subscribers of Mobile Telephone Network’s (MTN) Mobile Money (MoMo) services are being cautioned against fraudsters who swindle unsuspecting users at the least opportunity.

Mr Simon Amoh, Acting General Manager, MTN, Northern Ghana, says the criminals these days deploy several schemes to dupe unsuspecting individuals like telephone calls and text messaging to alert users of non-existing gifts they had won.

He was speaking at the launch of MTN MoMo Poultry Value Chain Project and Exhibition for poultry farmers at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Mr. Amoh therefore advised MoMo users not to release any personal security details and identification numbers to anybody in unofficial capacity.

“We don’t call in to alert anybody about a credit offering or certain gift they have won. At MTN, we use only one number to call our subscribers and customers – 0244300000. You need to protect the four digit numbers given to you in unlocking certain transactions you undertake with our network,” he stated.

Mr Amoh urged poultry farmers to endeavour to meet industry standards as it was paramount and critical for their survival in the competition.

Mr Drissa Ouattara, Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said government’s focus and commitment to the agriculture sector was driven by flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and Rearing for Food and Livestock initiatives.

He said the government supported business transactions in a cashless society and was ready to support any intervention that sought to promote growth in that direction.

Mr Edward Appiah, the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), a non-governmental organization, said the organisation supported by the United States Department of Agriculture, promoted poultry businesses and activities of those in the poultry value chain.

He added that the organisation, in its quest to promote the growth of the local poultry business, had partnered with financial institutions such as the Wamfie Rural Bank and others to offer loans with low interest rates to poultry farmers.

According to Mr Appiah, the GPP would continue to collaborate with MTN to assist farmers and indicated the project’s readiness to welcome support from organisations and individuals to boost the poultry industry.

Mr Dei Kusi, the President of Dormaa Poultry Farmers Association, thanked the GPP, for assisting poultry farmers with 50 affordable custom made mobile telephone handsets for the farmers.

He stressed the need for financial assistance to be extended to the farmers to enable them expand their businesses.

Barimah Oppong Yaw Buabasa, Gyaasehene of Dormaa Traditional Area, who presided, said the Traditional Council was ready to offer land to MTN to extend its operations to the-hard-to-reach areas like Nkrankwanta, the Dormaa West capital.

