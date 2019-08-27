news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 27, GNA - The National Development Planning Commission's (NDPC) fourth National Development Forum is slated to occur on Thursday, 29 August, from 1730 hours to 1930 hours at the British Council in Accra.



A statement signed by Mrs Akosua D. Ntim Sekyere, the Head of Public Relations at the NDPC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Forum, which is on the theme: "Mastering Technology for Innovation and Transformation of Ghana’s Future", would be chaired by Professor Samuel P. Owusu-Ofori, Adjunct Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

It said the keynote address would be delivered by Dr Thomas Mensah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Valley of Ghana, and would be complemented by presentations on Youth Entrepreneurs in IT development and application, being spearheaded by KNUST.

The statement said the National Development Forum seeks to explore issues on the radical transformation of Ghana’s development processes and prospects by capitalising on technological innovations for the realization of the Ghana @ 100 agenda.

It said the previous fora discussed the long-term vision of transforming Ghana to a solidly developed nation, at 100 years; modernization of infrastructure for its development; and innovative ways to secure the necessary financing to meet these development aspirations.

It said the fourth forum would continue the discourse on important national issues, and also solicit the views of individuals and diverse stakeholders on building a prosperous future for Ghana.

"Specifically, the forum seeks to assess the current state of technology and its role in Ghana’s development trajectory; and explore the opportunities and prospects for mastering technology and its integration within Ghana’s development efforts," it said.

It said there would be panel discussions on Ghana’s technology ecosystem, opportunities for innovation and investments; lessons from the past and ongoing interventions, and innovations for consideration.

"It will further explore the inter-linkages with other dimensions of development, such as the public and private sector performance; youth employment and entrepreneurship; social transformation; and economic prosperity," the statement said.

"The forum will stream live on NDPC Ghana (Facebook), and @ndpcghana (Twitter). Ideas, questions and comments on the theme may be sent to either of the social media handles or by Whatsapp to: 0540-960-315."

GNA