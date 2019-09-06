news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Asawase (E/R), Sept 6, GNA - The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour and the Birim North District Chief Executive, Mr Remond Nana Damptey has jointly commissioned four projects in some communities of the district.

The four projects include a six unit classroom block at Asawase, a CHPS compound for Old Abirem residents, 32 lockable stalls in New Abirem and a Police post at Noyem.

They also unveiled a Toyata Hilux Pick-Up donated by Newmont Akyem mines to support the activities of the Police.

Addressing the chiefs and people at different ceremonies, Mr Darfour said he was hopeful that the projects will help improve the economic fortunes of the inhabitants living in the beneficiary areas.

He said statistics show that the area records about 319 maternal deaths out of every 100,000 child deliveries.

He said the CHPS compound was provided to help reduce maternal deaths and other sickness in the area.

Mr Darfour advised the nurses to be committed to their duty of saving human lives.

He said often, patients complain about the behaviour of some of the nurses and cautioned that, there are still nurses out there looking for employment.

He advised parents in Asawase and its environs to ensure that they send their wards to school to benefit from the investment made by the assembly.

The DCE, Nana Damptey said providing school infrastructure formed part of the President's vision to ensure that every child had access to education, irrespective of the location of that child.

He said the assembly is committed to the health of the people and was putting the necessary measures in place to help improve the health of the people in the district.

Nana Damptey assured the people that, the assembly, together with the Member of Parliament for the area, are going to put their resources together and ensure that the necessary development was provided for the people.

He said it was their desire that by 2020, most communities and towns in the constituency would have access to basic social amenities to improve their livelihoods, and advised the people to adopt a maintenance culture to ensure that the projects and other logistics provided can stand the test of time.

The Birim North District Health Director, Mr Thomas Azurago said their challenges were numerous, describing the structures that house health workers in the district as not the best.

''We can count on only Nkwateng and Afosu, as places that are decent for healthcare provision, the rest are nothing to write home about '', he said.

Dr Azurago therefore called on the assembly to provide more decent health care facilities in the district.

The Headmaster of Asawase D/A Basic School, Mr Samuel Obeng said, the population of the school was 120, from the Kindergarten to Basic five, but it lacks enough classrooms, which was affected teaching and learning.

GNA