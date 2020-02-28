news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 28, GNA - Obokese Foundation, a non - governmental organisation (NGO) committed to humanitarian activities and youth empowerment, has commenced a project to empower the less privileged with vocational and technical skills.

The project, on the theme: “Nsano Adwuma: A Tool to Individual Independence,” was aimed at training more than 20,000 such persons across the country.

At a short graduation ceremony in Cape Coast on Thursday, Mr Ibrahim Muntari, Director of Operations at the Foundation, expressed the Foundation’s unwavering determination to support all youth regardless of their location or status.

In all, 30 people including 25 females and five males drawn from parts of the Region received the one week intensive training.

They were trained in beads making, business card designing, make-up, nail-polishing. Their capabilities were built in book-keeping, managing asset, public speaking, developing self-confidence and value addition to products.

That, according to Mr Muntari was in support of government’s enterprise to have a Ghana Beyond Aid, to define the country’s destiny, and put it on path of sustainable growth, prosperity and development.

He said the Ghana Beyond Aid was not a mere slogan, but a call to action by all to well-meaning people to quicken the pace of the country’s development, make it truly independent and in charge of its own affairs and guarantee the respect and dignity the nation deserved.

The skills and vocational training work was a pathway to job creation, prosperity and personal development, which would enable individuals to set up their own businesses to reduce persistent unemployment.

"Our economy will grow faster and better, thereby creating more job opportunities in the country for our youth," Mr Muntari said.

Giving assurances, he stated that all beneficiaries would be given startup capital and ready market for their products locally and internationally.

For that matter, he advised Ghanaians not to look down on vocational and technical personnel, but rather take them seriously and give them the needed support.

"Some people always think that those who learn vocational and technical skills are weak-minded and do not take them seriously, but it is a training that cannot be taken away from you because it is a secure job opportunity for the individual,” he stated.

He asked the youth to be responsible and determine to strive for the best to secure their future.

Ms ElAnee Barclay Jones, President and Founder of Handwriting on the Wall Institute (HOW) and the trainer, asked the youth to put their skills to use to benefit society.

They should believe in themselves and their ability to perform creditably in all tasks assigned them without feeling inferior.

