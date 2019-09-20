news, story, article

By Mabel Owusu Kwakyewaa/Portia Ofori/Dominic Antwi-Agyei



Kumasi, Sept. 20, GNA – Food commodity prices in the major and satellite markets in the Kumasi Metropolis, have generally been stable over the past few weeks, regardless of recent increases in vehicle fares.



A market survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi has indicated that prices of most vegetables and foodstuffs have remained the same and cheaper as they flood the markets during the current rainy season.

At the Bantama /Race Course, the Asafo and Abinkyi Markets which the GNA team visited, a bunch of medium-sized plantain ranged from GH¢ 4.00 - GH¢ 10.00.

Three big- sized tubers of yam (Puna) is selling at GH¢ 10.00, but the prices of mini bags of other root crops - cassava and cocoyam have gone up slightly ranging between GH¢ 200.00 GH¢ 300.00 respectively.

Madam Akua Tiwaa, a dealer in cocoyam and cassava, explained that prices of cocoyam, cassava and other root tubers were slightly high when there is a bumper harvest of yam, “this is because the farmers don’t want the food crop to flood the markets so as to protect their businesses”

Prices for vegetables such as carrots, cucumber, cabbage, garden eggs and other leafy vegetables are generally very cheap and affordable.

The same goes for pepper-both the green and red scotch bonnet type, as well as the chili both green and red, with “olonka” of each going for GH¢ 5.00.

However, the prices of okra and tomatoes are slightly more expensive with a mini bag of okra going for GH¢ 190-200 for a medium-sized basket, as compared to GH¢ 25-50 of the same quantity, about a month ago.

One crate of tomatoes is also selling between GH¢ 200.00-300.00, depending on the size and type.

For grains, cereals and pulses, prizes are ranging from GH¢ 130.00 per a maxi bag for maize, GH¢ 350.00 for cow pea and GH¢ 150.00 for local whole grain brown rice.

Prices of frozen fish ranges from GH¢ 30.00-GH¢ 65.00 for a 2.5 kilogramme weight depending on the size and type.

GNA