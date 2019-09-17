news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Sept. 17, GNA – Mr Eric Kwakye Daffour, the Eastern Regional Minister, has urged district assemblies to adopt pragmatic measures to increase revenue mobilisation to beef up their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for development.



He said this could be done by building mutual relationships with the tax payers by educating them on the need to honour their tax obligations, which would help the assemblies to meet their financial targets.

Mr Daffour gave the advice when he addressed staff of five district assemblies at Akim Oda during their 2020 Budget Hearing, which was attended by district chief executives and departmental heads.

The assemblies are Birim Central, Akyemansa, Birim South, Achiase and Asene Manso Akroso.

Mr Daffour advised staff of the assemblies to use funds at their disposal judiciously to avoid audit problems.

The Budget Hearing focused on data collection and collation in areas such as infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council who scrutinised the documents of the assemblies, commended them for their preparedness and presentation.

They advised them to adhere to some corrections made on their budget before finally submitting to the Council.

Oberempon Gyamfi Safokyere II, the Regent of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, was present at the hearing.

Thirty-three assemblies in the Eastern Region are embarking on the budget hearing which was officially opened at Akim Oda.

GNA