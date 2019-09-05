news, story, article

Ashaiman, Sept. 5, GNA - The First Atlantic Bank has opened its Ashaiman branch with a zeal to shape the face of banking in the emerging cosmopolitan and industrial municipality.



The bank's 37th branch is located on the Ashaiman light industrial area.

In a speech, Mr Daniel. Marfo, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, said the bank was investing strategically to help boost economic activities in the country.

According to him, the branch like the others was opened to all professions and needs as it had a variety of products to satisfy all.

"We have developed products and services which are marketed by knowledgeable personnel who are committed to the cause of the customer,"he said.

Nii Anang Adzo, Ashaiman Mankralo, lauded the management of the Bank for opening a branch that would offer some of the best banking products and services to local residents.

He called for an award scheme to recognize banks which offer professional service to the Ashaiman public.

"When banks come to accept the fact that people are watching them and that they will be judged by the service they offer to the public, every bank will strengthened its supervision and customer service and all the values that are cherished in banking.,"he said.

GNA