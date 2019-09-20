news, story, article

Accra, Sept 20, GNA - The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), has scheduled its fifth National Development Forum (NDF) for Tuesday, September 24th, from 1730 hours to 1930 hours at the British Council, Accra.



A statement signed by Mrs Akosua D. Ntim Sekyere, the Head of Public Relations of the NDPC, made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the Forum would discuss land governance in Ghana and the prognosis for Ghana’s land use and spatial planning.

It is on the theme, “Long-term Development Perspective on Land Governance and Ownership in Ghana”.

The keynote address would be delivered by Professor Seth O. Asiama, Department of Land Economy, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), after which there would be questions and answers session with a moderated panel discussion.

The statement noted that the Commission recognises land as a critical governance issue and a resource of great importance.

"The country’s development efforts, such as provision of infrastructure, housing, food security, water, energy and the sustainability of natural resources, have a clear connection to land," it said.

"As Ghana pursues its vision of becoming a solidly developed country at 100 years, it is crucial to promote good land governance and ensure the effective management of land, property and natural resources."

It said the upcoming forum is one of the development dialogues initiated by the Commission in May this year.

The statement noted that deliberations would consider the state of land access, ownership and administration in Ghana, and lessons from previous and ongoing land reform initiatives.

It said subsequent fora before the year ends would take a critical look at Ghana’s Human Capital Development Agenda, The Corruption Menace and Sanitation.

These fora are scheduled for 30 October, 20 November and 19 December 2019, respectively.

The statement said the forum would be stream live on JoyNews (Facebook), NDPC Ghana (Facebook), and @ndpcghana (Twitter).

It said ideas, questions and comments on the theme might be sent to either of the social media handles or by Whatsapp to: 0540-960-315.

GNA