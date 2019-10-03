news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - Fidelity Securities Limited (FSL), the asset management subsidiary of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, has launched two collective investment schemes; Fidelity Balanced Trust and Fidelity Fixed Income Trust.



A release copied to the Ghana News Agency said the introduction of these two products would enable FSL reach a wider section of the investing public and aid others in their quest for financial freedom.

It said these products would target retail investors both local and non-resident citizens, associations and corporate institutions who seek to build wealth to address future needs.

“The Fidelity Fixed Income Trust is designed to offer investors a stable stream of income by investing in fixed income securities of high credit quality.

“Through this investment, investors would be able to build wealth steadily over time and have the opportunity to do more with their income.

“The Fidelity Balanced Trust on the other hand, offers a healthy balance between stability of income from the fixed income market and growth through capital appreciation from the equity market, where this balance would help investors lower their risk while taking advantage of growth opportunities in the equity market”.

The release quoted Mr Sam Aidoo, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Wholesale Banking of Fidelity Bank, as saying “over the years and consistent with the standards of the Fidelity Group, Fidelity Securities has upheld high standards in corporate governance, risk management and professionalism, helping clients achieve sustainable growth over time.

“We believe the introduction of these two products would enable us broaden our scope and reach in supporting more Ghanaians to achieve their financial goals in a much efficient way,” he said.

Sharing details of the two products, Mr Akwasi Adu-Boahene, the Head of Fidelity Securities Limited, said some of their benefits include; diversification across various asset classes to minimize investor risk; access to professional fund management; flexibility and ease of payment through mobile money, Fidelity Mobile App and Fidelity Bank branches nationwide.

Mr Adu Boahene said the initial minimum contribution for any of the two schemes is GH¢100.00 with a minimum top up amount of GH¢10.00, adding that, “both investment products are open-ended and offer investors the opportunity to invest and redeem their funds whenever they need to”.

Madam Deborah Mawuse Agyemfra, the Deputy Director-General, Legal of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said for the next six months, the SEC would not issue new licenses for fund managers adding that “this was to enable SEC review the current licensing regime for a stronger, more efficient and resilient market.

“We want to encourage the introduction of new products like what Fidelity Bank has done today, we want to deepen the existing market and to provide more investment options for investors and the general public.

The event also served as the official launch ushering in the IPO period, which spans from 1st- 22nd October, 2019 and investors can visit any Fidelity Bank branch to fill and submit application forms.

GNA