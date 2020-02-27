news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Fian (UWR) Feb. 27, GNA - Government has awarded the 56-kilometre Fian-Issa- Kojokperi –Wahabu-Wellembelle Road on contract at a cost of GH¢ 167.4.

Construction work on the 36-month road project would commence on March 10, 2020 and expected to be completed on March 9, 2023.

Of the 56-kilometer road, actual works on the trunk road would cover 52 kilometres, while 4.15 kilometres would also cover Issa Town Roads to give it a facelift as a district capital.

The road would have a width of 10.3 metres, drainage structures and road safety appendixes among others and would be asphalted, Mr Thomas Kofi Oppong Baah, Acting Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority has announced at Fian in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District.

The Highway Regional Director and Mr Amidu Chinnia, Deputy Upper West Regional Minister handed over the project to P&W Ghanem Limited at separate ceremonies at Fian and Kojoperi on Tuesday.

He appealed to stakeholders in the project catchment area to co-operate with the contractor and provide him with gravel sites to help facilitate the smooth operation of the project.

Mr Oppong-Baah implored the contractor to employ people from the communities to benefit from the project.

Mr Chinnia said it was for the good of the region that the four critical roads were earmarked for construction to help promote agricultural activities, healthcare delivery, education and business transaction.

He appealed to the supervising agencies to monitor work on the project to ensure that quality work was done on the road.

The Deputy Minister advised people in the communities to avoid unnecessary demands or attaching conditions, which were not part of the contract.

“Such behaviours delay work and sometimes cause the contractor to resort to shoddy work. All that we expect from you is support for the Contractor and supervising agencies for quality work to be delivered for us all”, he said.

Mr Malik Ghanem, Managing Director of P&W Ghanem Limited gave the assurance that it would carry out quality works on the road and on schedule.

GNA