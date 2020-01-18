news, story, article

Tema, Jan. 18, GNA - Ferro Fabrik Limited, Ghana’s leading Steel Milling Company, is poised to raise output, widen workers’ welfare and social responsibility as it pursues collaboration with relevant stakeholders to accelerate Ghana’s industrial drive.



Apart from serving the nation with high quality steel products, it has created over 500 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the reduction of unemployment.

The company had among others, spent $1.5 million to install clean technology, part of its environmental sustainability growth agenda.

Mr Kunwardeep Singh, General Manager, said the technology would prevent the chimney at the factory from spewing dangerous smoke into the atmosphere to harm human’s health and safety.

“Being very concerned and conscious about health and safety of workers, management also make sure workers wear face guards, nose marks, ear protectors, hard hat, eye protectors and hand gloves during working hours for optimum safety,”he said

Again, management has provided a very decent lavatory and other basic needs to give relative comfort to workers, which the labour leaders are very pleased with.

Last Year, the company donated a brand new double-cabin Mitsubishi Pick-up valued at 130,000.00 Ghana cedis to the Eastern Naval Command in Tema.

The donation which form part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility drive was also to further and enhance crime combat in the event of Armed Robbery and miscreant activities in Tema and its environs.

According to him, plans are underway to expand the facility and turn the fortunes of the company around and make it the topmost steel producing company in Ghana.

GNA