By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – To offer customers more convenient and digitally inclined services, the FBNBank Ghana, on Wednesday opened an ultramodern branch at Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, to take banking to the door step of people within the area and its environs.

The new branch located at the ‘Hansonic’ junction, offers customers unique services with personal and business banking, money transfers, payment systems, and mobile banking.

The Bank also used the platform to present a ticket to Mr Mensah Gaveh, a winner of its ‘Save and Win’ Promo for 2019, to enable him to go on a fully sponsored return trip to Dubai.

Mr Victor Yaw Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, in a welcome address, said the branch was an opportunity to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to Ghana and demonstrate a relentless quest to put customers first.

“While we recognise that most banks and financial institutions are focused on driving the digital agenda, we do not lose sight of the fact that there should also be comfortable touch points for our clients who occasionally need to physically interact with us,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Board Members of the Bank for working hard to ensure FBNBank was recapitalised without any issues at the end of 2018.

The Bank, he said, was leveraging on the fact that it was one of the most capitalised banks in the country to offer the best to its clients.

“With all the issues in the banking sector behind us, we are focused on restoring trust, making you the centre piece of all our actions and finding a better way of serving you every day.”

Mr Asante said the bank had a proud heritage spanning 125 years of excellence.

Though it has been in Ghana for seven years, he reiterated that, it would continue to leverage its parent’s unparalleled experience in the industry to offer excellent services to clients and great return to shareholders.

Mrs Hannah Brenda Amoateng, Board Member of the Bank, expressed optimism that the financial institution would become a clear leader in the country’s financial sector and set a gold standard of customer experience and excellence in financial services solutions.

With the ‘Customer First’ value proposition, she said, the Bank established itself as a lifelong partner to customers by providing relevant solutions to all their banking needs as their lives evolved.

“We have found it necessary to formally open this new Kaneshie branch of FBNBank Ghana in a bigger, ultra-modern space to enable us provide better service to you, our Customers.

“This is because at FBNBank, we always put our stakeholders, employees, customers and communities at the heart of our business with the aim of meeting their needs and providing value, meaning and opportunities for them,” she said.

The commissioning signaled the desire to make the bank’s products and services available to customers while at the same time, expanding its presence to meet the increasing financial solution needs of individuals and businesses, Mrs Amoateng said.

The FBNBank Ghana Limited is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group.

It has 21 footprints in Ghana and 400 staff, who provide universal banking services to individuals and businesses.

The Bank was formerly International Commercial Bank (ICB) and had been in the business of banking for 24 years in the country.

It is part of the trade hub that has grown economies for over 125 years across Africa, Europe and China.

