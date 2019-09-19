news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo/Victoria Asante, GNA

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The FBNBank Ghana Limited on Thursday held its first mini draw of the “FBNBank Ghana Save and Win Promo” to reward loyal customers for their support and participation.

The Promo aims to deepen the culture of saving among Ghanaians and to expand the financial inclusion as well as rope in the unbanked population.

The winners would be determined from three electronic draws, with the first two being Mini draws and supervised by the National Lottery Authority on the Caritas Platform, to ensure transparency and fairness.

In the maiden mini draw, 10 winners from various branches nationwide were picked and would be presented with their prizes at the next draw.

Six of the participants won GH¢200.00 worth of mobile airtime whilst the remaining four won smart phones.

The promo, which started from July 31, would run up to October 31, 2019, and is expected to award 30 customers at the end, with 10 winners from each draw.

The prizes include; a trip to Dubai and South Africa, weekend stay at Royal Senchi Hotel, television sets, smart phones, fridges, tablets, washing machines, gas cookers and mobile networks airtime.

Mr Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director of FBNBank, said the bank was keeping its promise to recognize and reward its existing and new customers that had cultivated the culture of saving by participating in the promo.

He said, for 125 years, the bank which was a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group had provide the best financial solutions that met the need of individuals and businesses.

Mr Asante said the Bank would continue to provide customers with innovative platforms and products that would make banking easier, adding that, it was passionate about partnership with its customers.

He commended the first batch of winners and urged the public to make use of the opportunity to create an account with the bank to enable them to stand the chance of partaking in the last two draws.

All existing and new customers with current and savings account were eligible to participate in the promo, however, the bank staff, families of staff and all partners working with the bank were exempted.

For customers to partake in the mini draws and grand draw, a minimum of GH¢1,000.00 in their individual savings and current accounts was needed to be maintained.

GNA