By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Amanase (E/R), Aug. 29, GNA – A cross-section of cocoa farmers in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, have met to discuss the need to cultivate more cocoa and also learnt about its importance to consumers.

The farmers expressed worry about the dwindling farms adding that if the youth fail to take up their position in planting more cocoa, the country’s quest to yield more of the valuable commodity, would remain a dream.

They called on the COCOBOD to intervene to help end this challenge as a way to enhance the “quantity and quality” of the nation’s cocoa.

They expressed the sentiment when about 65 cocoa farmers from the district met at Amanase in the Eastern Region.

The meeting was chaired by Opanin Asamoah Ampofo, Chief Farmer for Amanase.

Briefing the gathering on the importance of consuming cocoa on Wednesday, Opanin Asamoah Ampofo, said the country’s cocoa has high content of theo-bromine, thus making it the best cocoa for high quality chocolate.

“Cocoa from Ghana continues to enjoy high premium on the world’s markets”, due to its unsurpassable high quality, he said.

Opanin Asamoah Ampofo said regular consumption of cocoa products, is believed, provides the user with more anti-oxidants which can effectively prevent cancerous and many diseases.

The Chief Farmer was emphatic that the country’s Quality Control Division (QCD) of COCOBOD, was ensuring that the international cocoa standards was achieved.

