Accra, Aug 10, GNA - Farmers in Ayorya in the Brong Ahafo region have applauded the Global Environment Facility Small Grant Programme of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP/GEFSGP) initiative for its impact on the lives of members in the community.



The community which is noted for groundnut cultivation has in past years failed to meet harvest targets, a situation they attributed to irregular rainfall patterns due to a change in climate.

In a newsletter issued and copied the Ghana News Agency, the farmers, mostly women who are beneficiaries of the programme said there were an improvement in yields through the application of technology made available by the initiative.

The programme, which is an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme is targeted at poverty reduction, addressing the underlying causes of environmental degradation, and to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1,2,8,13 (No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Decent work and Economic Growth, and Climate Action).

Through the programme, farmers were supported with technologies that involved soil and water conservation, preparation and use of organic manure and cultivation of short-term drought resistant seeds.

It further empowered the women on best farming practices and techniques that saved time and energy and increased productivity.

Ms Diana Annane, a groundnut farmer and a member of the Ayorya Women’s Farmers Association and who owns a one and half acre groundnut plantation said the provision of drought resistant seeds encouraged farming all year round.

“Since I became part of the Ayorya Women’s Farmers Association, I have been provided with groundnut seeds that we plant all-year round without worrying about absence of rain. This year, I harvested about 70 bags of groundnut, which is supporting my family financially”, Ms Annane revealed.

Mr Samson Badoo, husband of one of the women who is a beneficiary of the project said the project eased the plight on him and for that matter his family, especially at a time he was experiencing delays in obtaining a loan from a savings and loans company.

“My family is a happy one. Due to the delay of my savings last four months, my wife has been supporting the family. I can’t imagine how we would have managed if this project benefiting my wife was not in existence”, Mr Badoo stated.

Nana Busu, the brother of the Chief of Ayorya who spoke on his behalf expressed his appreciation for the implementation of the project and the impacts it continued to have on families and the community.

“I am grateful that my community is a beneficiary of this project”, he said.

As part of efforts to reduce the rampant felling of trees for wood fuel and the health of the people, the programme also provided about 200 households within the community with improved cook stoves.

GNA