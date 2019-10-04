news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Swedru, (C/R), Oct 4, GNA-Farmers in the Agona West have expressed gratitude to Mr Richard E. Quansah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Richie Plantations Limited for supplying free oil Palm Seedlings for cultivation in the Municipality.



The farmers said seedlings fell in line with the dream and vision of the government’s policy for Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).

Over 1,000 farmers in the Municipality received 50,000 Oil palm seedlings.

The spokesperson for the farmers, Opanyin Kofi Asare praised Mr Quanssh for supplying about half of the total seedlings needed by the Agona West Assembly to complement the number it distributed to the farmers.

He said the CEO provided nets, polythene bags, technical devices and other logistics to support the Assembly for the nursing of the seedlings.

The action of CEO of Richie Plantation Limited, he noted, was a clear demonstration of love, generosity, faithfulness, sense of direction and nationalism to the farmers in the Municipality.

The CEO also provided nets, polythene bags, technical devices and other logistics to support the Assembly for the nursing of the seedlings.

Madam Charity Akortia, 2018 second national best farmer stated the seedlings would facilitate production of raw materials to feed an oil palm proccessing factory to be built soon.

She commended the CEO of Richie Limited and MCE for Agona West, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan for their good initiatives that contributed to the growth of agriculture in the Municipality.

The MCE said government was poised to set up an oil palm processing factory in Agona West to create jobs and wealth to reduce poverty among farmers, adding that creation of jobs was one of the promises the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to Ghanaians.

The Assembly will also provide additional 100,000 hybrid of oil palm seedlings to be distributed to another batch of farmers next year.

The MCE said the supply of the seedlings will rekindle the interest of farmers in venturing into oil palm plantations and tasked the Municipal Agricultural Directorate to provide technical advice to farmers to avert problems in planting their seedlings.

GNA