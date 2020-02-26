news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The Management of Ethiopian Airlines has transported around 1,000 tonnage of shipments of medical kits - facemasks, nose masks and protection suits to China to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



A statement issued in Accra by the Airline and copied to the Ghana News Agency said it was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

It said Ethiopian Airlines shipped the medical kits with 10-chartered flights from different cities around the world including Liege, São Paulo, Durban, Accra, Diass, Khartoum, Dar es Salaam, to three Chinese cities, namely Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chongqing.

The statement said the airline will contribute its share to contain the spread of COVID-19, and added that “Ethiopian Airlines plans to transport additional medical kits to China deploying five more chartered flights,” it added.

GNA