Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines, the Largest Aviation Group in Africa and SKYTRAX Certified Four Star Global Airline, has launched a passenger flight to Bengaluru, India, from Sunday October 27.



The capital of the Indian State of Karnataka, Bengaluru, is described as ‘Silicon Valley of India’ and serves as the center of technology and innovation.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airlines said the flight was four weekly direct flights to Bengaluru.

The statement quoted Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines as saying “Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond.”

It said the new four weekly flights would connect the important Information Communication Technology hub city of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network in addition to their twice-daily flights each to the commercial city of Mumbai and the Capital New Delhi.

It said the flights would also complement their existing dedicated freighter flights to and from Bengaluru.

It said the addition of Bengaluru to their Indian network would give wider menu of choices to the fast-growing air travelers between India and Africa and beyond.

“The increasing flight frequencies and number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub-continent,” it added.

The statement said the schedule was carefully designed to connect passengers efficiently through our global hub in Addis Ababa with short connections and would provide the fastest and the shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa and South America.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates passenger flights to Mumbai and New Delhi as well as cargo service to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

