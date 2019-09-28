news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has finalised preparations to launch a thrice-weekly flight to Houston, Texas from December 16, this year.



A statement issued by the Airline said the new flights would be operated via Ethiopian West African Hub in Lomé, Togo, and would facilitate the travel of the large African community in the Houston area as well as the oil and gas industry and other companies doing business in the Region.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, said: “The US is among our most important markets owing to the presence of a large African community and growing investment, trade and tourism relations with Africa.”

He said their new route structure is aimed at responding to the market demand and availing the best possible connectivity between the USA and over 60 African destinations.

He said the new flights would provide the only direct and most efficient connections between Houston and West Africa.

“Onboard our flights, our customers will continue to enjoy our premium and award-winning service on the most technologically advanced commercial aircraft, the Boeing 787,” he added.

Mr GebreMariam said in line with the Airlines Vision 2025 Strategic Roadmap, they would keep on expanding the US and African network to facilitate people-to-people ties and the flow of investment, trade and tourism.

GNA